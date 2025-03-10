Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 715 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $29.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average is $28.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.16. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.48% and a return on equity of 7.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

FCPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Four Corners Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

