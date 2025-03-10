Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

ARWR opened at $16.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $35.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.97). Equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,748 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $82,081.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,337.50. This trade represents a 7.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $2,269,327.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,773,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,230,110.04. This represents a 3.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,765 shares of company stock worth $5,227,313 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

