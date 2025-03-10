Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,202,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 8.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,792,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,727,000 after buying an additional 681,757 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,535,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,661,000 after buying an additional 434,250 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 131.1% during the third quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 519,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,875,000 after buying an additional 294,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 92.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,966,000 after acquiring an additional 208,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 4.2 %

TAP opened at $61.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $69.18.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. Analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Further Reading

