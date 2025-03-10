Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 261.2% during the 3rd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 92,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 66,755 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth $2,235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 170.1% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 30,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 19,089 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNW. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.15.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $91.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.42.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 12.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.58%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

