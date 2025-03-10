Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of News during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in News during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in News during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of News by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of News from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on News from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, News has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $27.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.73. News Co. has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $30.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average is $27.84.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. News had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. News’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

