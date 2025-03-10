Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 751 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. State Street Corp increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,004,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,606,000 after acquiring an additional 137,989 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at $62,300,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,858,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 1,144.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,841,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,016,000 after buying an additional 2,613,482 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $17.02 on Monday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $23.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.79 and a beta of 0.60.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

