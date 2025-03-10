Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,535 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Azenta alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Azenta by 20.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Azenta by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Stock Performance

Azenta stock opened at $43.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.38. Azenta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $65.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AZTA shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Azenta to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Azenta from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Azenta from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Azenta

Azenta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.