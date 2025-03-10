Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,547,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,507 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $91,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.2% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 85.5% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 14,669 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after acquiring an additional 30,182 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 72.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.19.

NYSE NCLH opened at $20.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.19. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

