NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is TFG Advisers LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,044 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 3.3% of TFG Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 896.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 8,039,712 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $976,348,000 after purchasing an additional 169,445 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 89,165 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,107,632 shares of company stock worth $146,405,286 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.69.

Shares of NVDA opened at $112.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.66 and a 200 day moving average of $131.68. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

