NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Robocap Asset Management Ltd

Robocap Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 21,947 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 8.9% of Robocap Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Robocap Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 3,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock opened at $112.69 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Phillip Securities restated an “accumulate” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.69.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock worth $146,405,286. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

