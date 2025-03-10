Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $120,000 Stock Position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 79.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,994 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 53,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $11,292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 64,955 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GENI opened at $9.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46. Genius Sports Limited has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 2.14.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $175.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GENI shares. Citizens Jmp lowered Genius Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

