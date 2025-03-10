Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,920 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the third quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Southern Style Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUC opened at $10.93 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $11.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average of $11.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.0535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

