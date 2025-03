Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Shares Up 10% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) shot up 10% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 103.10 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 102.20 ($1.32). 217,104,266 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,552% from the average session volume of 13,141,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.90 ($1.20).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Nanopore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 235.50 ($3.04).

The stock has a market cap of £969.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 129.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 137.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX (16) (($0.21)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxford Nanopore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 94.82%.

Our goal is to bring the widest benefits to society through enabling the analysis of anything, by anyone, anywhere.

