Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Purchased by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Pentair alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNR. Quarry LP lifted its position in Pentair by 105.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 753.8% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Pentair by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.25.

Pentair Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:PNR opened at $88.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.33 and its 200-day moving average is $98.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $72.63 and a 12 month high of $110.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $972.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.95 million. Pentair had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 26.74%.

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.