Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,959 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,758 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 260.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 64,121 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.73.

In other news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 20,496 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $1,733,961.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,372 shares in the company, valued at $14,582,671.20. This trade represents a 10.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFGC opened at $77.80 on Monday. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $61.60 and a one year high of $92.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

