Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 927,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,988 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.10% of Planet Fitness worth $91,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,376,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 666.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 795,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,609,000 after purchasing an additional 691,761 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,289,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,767,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $97.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.54. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.35 and a 1-year high of $110.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 107.97% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $340.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLNT shares. Macquarie decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.