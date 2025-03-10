Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.0% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. First American Bank grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 125,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 33,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 32,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $242.41 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.20 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $677.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $259.41 and a 200 day moving average of $238.60.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at $42,737,529.04. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

