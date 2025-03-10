Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Get Dropbox alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Dropbox by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dropbox by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Dropbox by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Dropbox by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of DBX opened at $26.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.87. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $33.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.11). Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 132.63% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.61 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 500,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $14,834,576.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $245,106,646.90. The trade was a 5.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Cox sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $99,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 309,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,165. This trade represents a 1.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 772,003 shares of company stock valued at $23,067,375 in the last ninety days. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dropbox Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.