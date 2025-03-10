Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Omega Flex by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Flex by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Omega Flex by 405.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Omega Flex by 38.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.06% of the company’s stock.

OFLX stock opened at $38.68 on Monday. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.39 and a 52-week high of $75.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.26.

Omega Flex ( NASDAQ:OFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $26.97 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Omega Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

