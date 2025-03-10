Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New $633,000 Investment in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Hexcel by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 244,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,140,000 after buying an additional 32,960 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 17,011 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Hexcel by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 581,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,957,000 after buying an additional 63,730 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 97,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HXL opened at $58.30 on Monday. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $77.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Hexcel had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.77%.

HXL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hexcel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hexcel from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hexcel from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.09.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

