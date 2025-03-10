Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 12,475 Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 264.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 29.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on HCC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $46.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $75.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.55.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $297.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.70 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.68%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

