Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 33,507 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 33,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 351.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 526.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 660.1% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 10,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter worth $196,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VSH opened at $17.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $24.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -74.31 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.72.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.67%.

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 20,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $340,198.89. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 32,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,711.47. This represents a 38.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VSH

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.