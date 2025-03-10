Q1 Earnings Estimate for KP Tissue Issued By Desjardins

Get KP Tissue alerts:

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of KP Tissue in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 6th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for KP Tissue’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for KP Tissue’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

KP Tissue Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:KPT opened at C$8.10 on Monday. KP Tissue has a fifty-two week low of C$7.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.22. The company has a market cap of C$80.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mario Gosselin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.19, for a total transaction of C$147,420.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KP Tissue

(Get Free Report)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.