Q1 Earnings Forecast for Kits Eyecare Issued By Roth Capital

Get Kits Eyecare alerts:

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (TSE:KIT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Kits Eyecare in a report issued on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.01.

Separately, Cormark raised shares of Kits Eyecare to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Kits Eyecare Price Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kits Eyecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kits Eyecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.