Q1 Earnings Forecast for Savaria Issued By Desjardins

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Savaria in a report released on Thursday, March 6th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Savaria’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIS. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cormark downgraded Savaria from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Savaria from C$27.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.57.

Savaria Stock Performance

SIS stock opened at C$17.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.11. Savaria has a 12 month low of C$15.88 and a 12 month high of C$23.92.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

