Q1 Earnings Forecast for Savaria Issued By Stifel Canada

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Savaria in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Savaria’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $31.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Savaria from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cormark cut shares of Savaria from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$27.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.57.

Shares of TSE SIS opened at C$17.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.49. Savaria has a 1-year low of C$15.88 and a 1-year high of C$23.92.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

