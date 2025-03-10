Q32 Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:QTTB) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Q32 Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:QTTB – Free Report) by 1,164.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,196 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Q32 Bio were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QTTB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Q32 Bio by 137.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 426,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 246,664 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q32 Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,478,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Q32 Bio by 22.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 24,114 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Q32 Bio by 35.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 28,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Q32 Bio during the third quarter worth $3,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QTTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Q32 Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Q32 Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Q32 Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Q32 Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Q32 Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Q32 Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.86.

QTTB stock opened at $2.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Q32 Bio Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $53.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.11.

Q32 Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biologic therapeutics to restore healthy immune balance in patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases driven by pathological immune dysfunction in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ADX-097, a humanized anti-C3d monoclonal antibody fusion protein to restore complement regulation, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of renal and other complement-mediated diseases of high unmet need, including lupus nephritis, immunoglobulin A nephropathy, complement component 3 glomerulopathy, and anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis.

