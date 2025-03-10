Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TARA Q1 Earnings

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Free Report) – HC Wainwright boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Protara Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, March 6th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.57). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Protara Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.74) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.75) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09.

Separately, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

NASDAQ TARA opened at $4.02 on Monday. Protara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $82.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 38.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

