Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TYL Q1 Earnings

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Tyler Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $8.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.68 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.64 EPS.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TYL. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $705.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $701.00 to $747.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $615.00 target price (down from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.25.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TYL opened at $589.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $599.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $598.86. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.20, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $397.80 and a 1 year high of $661.31.

Institutional Trading of Tyler Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,449,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. GTS Securities LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total transaction of $4,022,981.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,772,561.06. The trade was a 7.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.58, for a total value of $951,049.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,073.08. This represents a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,816 shares of company stock worth $9,118,070. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Stories

