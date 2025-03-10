Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Position in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Tyra Biosciences were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC raised its position in Tyra Biosciences by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 270,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 76,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 158,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TYRA opened at $10.94 on Monday. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TYRA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In other Tyra Biosciences news, Director Nina S. Kjellson sold 5,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $74,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 443,885 shares in the company, valued at $6,107,857.60. This trade represents a 1.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,998 shares of company stock worth $344,818. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

