Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,664 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ASP Isotopes were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASPI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in ASP Isotopes during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ASP Isotopes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in ASP Isotopes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Finally, KKM Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASP Isotopes by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

ASP Isotopes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASPI opened at $4.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.74. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $9.33.

About ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

