Rhumbline Advisers Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,668 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIMO. FMR LLC increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 27.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,239,574 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $136,032,000 after buying an additional 485,862 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,135,738 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $61,387,000 after acquiring an additional 55,363 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,103,913 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $67,051,000 after acquiring an additional 196,609 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,331,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 570,816 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $34,671,000 after purchasing an additional 152,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $52.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.71. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $48.81 and a 52-week high of $85.87.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.10). Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 11.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor producer to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 74.35%.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

