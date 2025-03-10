Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $297,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on EDU shares. Citigroup cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $49.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.47. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $95.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.13.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

(Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.