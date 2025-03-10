Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Stellantis were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Stellantis by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STLA shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “inline” rating for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.47.

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $12.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $29.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average is $13.70.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

