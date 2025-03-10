Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,569 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,134,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,314,000 after buying an additional 47,328 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,814,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,780,000 after acquiring an additional 181,523 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,791,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,048,000 after buying an additional 365,602 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12,202.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 723,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,750,000 after acquiring an additional 717,981 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 521,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,213,000 after purchasing an additional 318,410 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $121.54 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $101.12 and a 12 month high of $139.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

