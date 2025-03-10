Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC Takes $414,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,887 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.4% of Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,116,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,944 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,833,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,776,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,592 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,308,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,156,540 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,843,714,000 after buying an additional 257,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 5,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total value of $1,290,770.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,265,436.64. This represents a 7.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,298 shares of company stock valued at $22,871,828 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $199.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

