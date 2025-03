RT Minerals (CVE:RTM) Stock Price Up 24.1% – Should You Buy?

RT Minerals Corp (CVE:RTM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 24.1% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 146,319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 461% from the average daily volume of 26,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

RT Minerals Trading Up 24.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 697.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$1.36 million, a PE ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.85.

About RT Minerals

RT Minerals Corp, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It also explores for gold, base metal, and rare earth elements. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Link-Catharine RLDZ gold property that consists of 15 unpatented single cell mining claims covering an area of 220 hectares in one claim block located in the Town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

