RT Minerals (CVE:RTM) Stock Price Up 24.1% – Time to Buy?

RT Minerals Corp (CVE:RTM – Get Free Report) traded up 24.1% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 146,319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 461% from the average session volume of 26,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 697.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13.

RT Minerals Corp, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It also explores for gold, base metal, and rare earth elements. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Link-Catharine RLDZ gold property that consists of 15 unpatented single cell mining claims covering an area of 220 hectares in one claim block located in the Town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

