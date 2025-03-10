RT Minerals (CVE:RTM) Trading Up 24.1% – Here’s What Happened

RT Minerals Corp (CVE:RTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 24.1% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 146,319 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 461% from the average daily volume of 26,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

RT Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.36 million, a P/E ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 697.48, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.31.

About RT Minerals

RT Minerals Corp, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It also explores for gold, base metal, and rare earth elements. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Link-Catharine RLDZ gold property that consists of 15 unpatented single cell mining claims covering an area of 220 hectares in one claim block located in the Town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

