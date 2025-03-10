SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 28,063,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,374,000 after buying an additional 3,329,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 8.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,273,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,473,000 after acquiring an additional 616,517 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,186,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,455,000 after purchasing an additional 158,216 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,896,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,333,000 after purchasing an additional 236,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,035,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,202,000 after purchasing an additional 36,838 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

NYSE MFC opened at $29.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.15. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $33.07.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.45%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

