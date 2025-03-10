SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DRI opened at $195.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $203.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.03. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 50.12%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 64.15%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.52.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 7,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.95, for a total value of $1,546,437.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,914 shares in the company, valued at $766,948.30. This represents a 66.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 12,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.37, for a total value of $2,390,653.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,637.36. This represents a 47.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,926 shares of company stock valued at $9,850,129 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

