SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 379 Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,374,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,704,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 317,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,651 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,242,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $193.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.75 and its 200 day moving average is $201.80. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $215.82.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

