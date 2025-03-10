SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 144.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $28.33 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.67.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.4117 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.87%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.