SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 78,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,135,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

XYL opened at $130.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.00 and its 200-day moving average is $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.26 and a 52-week high of $146.08.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.90.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

