SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $80,000 in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Veralto by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Veralto by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Veralto by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Veralto by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VLTO opened at $100.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.31. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $85.90 and a 12 month high of $115.00.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 49.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Veralto’s payout ratio is 13.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VLTO shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.55.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $1,045,044.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,486,173.60. This trade represents a 9.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $46,114.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,795.60. The trade was a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,467 shares of company stock worth $1,150,366 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

