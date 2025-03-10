SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New $71,000 Investment in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LND. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 817,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 228,488 shares in the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LND opened at $3.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $5.20.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas ( NYSE:LND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 21.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

