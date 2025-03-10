SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,851 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 91,464 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 64,317 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Diane B. Cavanaugh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $56,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,056.40. This trade represents a 29.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Community Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ NECB opened at $22.56 on Monday. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $316.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average is $25.52.

Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Northeast Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 29.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northeast Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Northeast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Northeast Community Bancorp Profile

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

