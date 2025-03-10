SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases New Stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 314.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,279,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,774,000 after purchasing an additional 970,600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 178.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 383,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 246,034 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in United Microelectronics by 8.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,205,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,995,000 after buying an additional 240,380 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,300,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,379,000 after buying an additional 237,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UMC shares. StockNews.com downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

United Microelectronics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $6.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.20. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 12.78%. United Microelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

