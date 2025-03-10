SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Etsy by 152.4% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 264,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,698,000 after buying an additional 159,820 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 183.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,961,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,668 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 313.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,125,000 after acquiring an additional 411,165 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 258.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 118,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 85,396 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $46.80 on Monday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $73.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.23.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $852.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.37 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $83,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,437.32. This represents a 6.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $1,127,715.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,458.20. This trade represents a 81.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,666 shares of company stock worth $1,286,445. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Etsy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Etsy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Etsy from $105.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

