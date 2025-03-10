Schroders (LON:SDR) Price Target Raised to GBX 400

Schroders (LON:SDR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 375 ($4.85) to GBX 400 ($5.17) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SDR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 355 ($4.59) to GBX 330 ($4.27) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 427 ($5.52) to GBX 407 ($5.26) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of SDR stock opened at GBX 408.43 ($5.28) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. Schroders has a 52-week low of GBX 298.60 ($3.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 428.80 ($5.54). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 351.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 340.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95.

Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported GBX 26.40 ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Schroders had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 12.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Schroders will post 33.7347131 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Oldfield bought 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.05) per share, with a total value of £250.40 ($323.68). 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

